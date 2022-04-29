For most of my life, I had a particular aversion to insects, especially wasps . Ugh! Those dangly legs! Those pinched waistlines! Those bad attitudes! Outside, I did my best to avoid them. Inside, I treated them to quick extermination.
For decades when I saw a wasp on my balcony, I’d go out armed with a fly-swatter. But with the crash of the honeybee population, my garden needed other pollinators. At my house, wasps appeared to be the only ones up for the job. So, I reluctantly stopped swatting.
It took months to overcome my fear of wasps. Turns out, they were much less interested in me than I was in them. Even mean-spirited little yellow jackets mind their own business if you let them. It took several more months to overcome my aversion toward wasps. Let’s face it: wasps are gross-looking animals. But as time passed, I grew to appreciate the stripes of bright color on their weird little bodies and the lightness of their feet when they landed on a leaf.
One day, I watched a wasp touch down next to a drop of water on a marigold. The wasp lapped up all the water and then gave itself a thorough bath. In that moment, I realized that I’d only ever thought of wasps as a threat, never as animals needing water, food, and safe haven to live as God intended. All it took was me a) calling a truce (less with the wasps and more with my own defensiveness) and b) slowing down sufficiently to observe the wasps doing their own waspy thing in an environment where all of us were reasonably safe.
I sometimes marvel at the vast differences between human beings and God, infinitely greater than the differences between human beings and insects. Christians hold that Jesus – fully human and fully divine – is where Creator and creature meet and reconcile. In Christ, the weaker creatures (we) are no longer afraid of being swatted into oblivion and the more powerful being (God) is moved to compassion by our mortal limitations. Maybe the thirty-some years Jesus walked the earth were the cosmic equivalent of a morning spent on the patio, getting to know a stranger who intimately shares our existence.
One of the Hebrew Bible’s most joyous psalms is Psalm 148, in which everything from the stars in the heavens to the creepiest little critters on earth praise God in their own ways, each with the voice and agency God has given them to use. With springtime upon us, let’s all take some time every day to appreciate the brilliance of God’s creative work in our world. Doing so may help make friends of enemies and turn fear and loathing into compassion and affection.