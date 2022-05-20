I saw something a few days ago that I never thought I’d see. I didn’t even know it was a thing until I saw it.
Devi, a female elephant in her mid 50s, was doing physical therapy at the San Diego Zoo. Devi has arthritis in her front right knee, so twice a day, she has physical therapy. The therapist would have her lift her leg and move it forward and backward. After each repetition, Devi would stick her trunk through the bars and get a treat. After she had completed several repetitions of that, the therapist would have her walk back and forth over a log that was placed in her way. The log was to encourage her to lift her leg and increase her range of motion in that leg. She was not too successful with that log and if she’s anything like me, she was probably getting pretty frustrated with the therapist.
I think it’s awfully amazing that Devi’s caregivers were not only able to figure out what was wrong with her, but also how to help her live a little more comfortably. It is incredible how we’re able to give care to animals now.
Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? (Matthew 6:26)
Like Devi, we all need a little extra attention every now and then to help us feel a little better. Maybe it is arthritis that’s been slowing you down lately. Going for walks and weeding the garden aren’t quite as easy as they used to be. Maybe you have been depressed lately and you have a hard time finding joy in anything you do. Maybe your finances are just not covering your expenses like they used too. Between inflation and war, the price of everything has gone up.
Sometimes we use these pains and struggles as justification to worry. We play the ‘what if…?’ game. What if the pain in my foot never goes away? What if a new pandemic starts? What if it rains and we have to move the party indoors?
What if an elephant gets arthritis in her knee?
Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? (Matthew 6:27)
God is not going to ask you walk over any logs, but God will invite you into a conversation. God wants to hear about your pain and your struggles. God also wants you to hear that you are loved very much. God’s got this, let him have it.
Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. (Matthew 6:34)