Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

I’ve had an abortion.

Until the criminalization of procedures like pharmaceutical abortions and D&Cs in states like Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Kentucky, I wouldn’t have said I’d had an abortion. I thought I’d merely made a difficult, but well-informed healthcare decision during a significant medical event.

Tags

Trending Food Videos