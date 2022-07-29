I’ve had an abortion.
Until the criminalization of procedures like pharmaceutical abortions and D&Cs in states like Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Kentucky, I wouldn’t have said I’d had an abortion. I thought I’d merely made a difficult, but well-informed healthcare decision during a significant medical event.
I could detail the circumstances of my abortion. But in several states, circumstances don’t matter. In those states, I’m now a classifiable criminal for terminating my pregnancy. My doctor could lose her medical license in those states. Either or both of us could go to prison. What I thought of as a medical event, they now considered murder.
In America, millions of women and girls of child-bearing age are now subordinate citizens. with no substantive autonomy over their own bodies. There’s a word for this: slavery.
The Bible describes a harrowing trial by ordeal. If a pregnant woman’s husband suspected the child wasn’t his, he could drag her before a priest who would prepare a potion for her to drink. If the woman was innocent, the potion would pass through her without harming her or the baby. If she was guilty, the potion would force a miscarriage and she would be rendered infertile in an appalling way: through a uterine prolapse. Though there is no evidence that this ritual was ever enacted, the threat of it surely served as a terrifying reminder of a woman’s proper place. Not incidentally, if the woman proved innocent, her husband suffered no penalty for falsely accusing her. Another reminder.
It’s amazed me over my years of sharing my stories of reproductive loss, how many other people have similar stories of miscarriages, stillbirths, infertility, botched adoptions, and yes, abortions, who have never spoken of it with a pastor. There is so much squeamishness and shame about reproductive loss in our pews that people keep it hidden. Would that the pain would just go away from lack of attention, but it doesn’t work that way.
Compounding the problem is our own scriptures – largely written by men ignorant of female biology, human genetics, and germ theory – that shame and blame those most directly affected by such losses: the mothers! Without knowing the entire Biblical narrative, we risk leaving such people behind – or inadvertently pushing them away from the church.
A different Bible story tells of a woman who had suffered from a uterine prolapse for twelve years. She’d exhausted all earthly recourse. In a final act of bold desperation, she crept through a crowd of people, none of whom even noticed her, and touched the hem of Jesus’s robe. Instantly, she felt healing in her body. Jesus, on the other hand, felt power leave his body. When he turned to face her, she fell before him in terror, because no earthly power ever gives it up without a fight.
But Jesus’ power was not earthly. He didn’t demand the woman return what she’d claimed. Instead, he blessed her: “Daughter, go in peace. Your faith has made you well.” Jesus wasn’t describing faith as rational assent to a proposition, what we generally think of as “belief.” Jesus was talking about something vastly more potent and disruptive. He was talking about courage born of hope in a just and loving God.
We need that kind of courage now. The courage to confess that we ordinary folks can’t fix the problems of systemic poverty, of violence in families, of racist and misogynistic policies, or of the anguish of reproductive loss by ourselves. But we can do as Jesus and saintly people all over the world have always done: grab hold of Jesus’ robe, spiritually speaking, of course. This requires getting off our high horses, risking the disapproval of our friends, and waiting upon God’s direction with reverence and expectation. Will God not also address us as family, commission us to peace-making, and commend us for trusting and taking action to heal what is sick and mend what is broken?