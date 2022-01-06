But the one who had received the one talent went off and dug a hole in the ground and hid his master’s money.
— Matthew 25:18 NRSV
You know I sometimes think this poor servant gets it in the neck for no good reason. After all, his master was not really out any money other than what he thought he could have received through any interest that came. The instructions were to take care of the money and I think the third servant was afraid that if you used it for ANYTHING he ran a good risk of losing it and then what would the master say. So, excuse me if I don’t feel a little bit sorry for this servant who was trying to be sure the money was safe and sound for the master’s return.
Now on the master’s side, we are told that he gave the various amounts to the servants based on his assessment of their ability to use it. The first servant received a rather large amount because he had shown to have the talent to handle it. The fact that the last servant received only one talent is not really a reflection on his inability but rather as an understanding of what he could be challenged to work with. The problem with being afraid to even try was that in the end what he didn’t used, he lost. I know from personal experience that happens far too easily.
In high school I did quite well in math. Now I was of course no Einstein but it was fairly easy for me to get A’s and B’s in math without too much difficulty. After high school I never had much need to use all the theoretical aspects math, the mathematical proofs, the algebraic equations, and so forth. When I decided to go to college on my way toward ministry there was an entrance exam all the students had to take. Half of it was a written essay to test your grammar skills and ability to communicate and half was a math test. These were given to see if you were truly ready to take college level courses in these areas or needed a little brush up to help you meet that level.
It had been twelve years since I had any formal math classes and admittedly there were some math problems, I would have never been able to answer because I had never had trig or calculus and such. But what I found discouraging was that some of the math problems I can remember having in high school. I knew how to do them once upon a time but now that process was lost and I sat there staring at the problems trying to rack my brain as to how to do them. I hadn’t used them so I lost the ability to do them. Now it wasn’t out of fear of making mistakes but just lack of use that caused me to lose what little knowledge I had. To the one who had little, what I had was taken away—and by my own lack of using any of it.
It is the same with our ministry. We may have only a little amount of talent to work with but if we don’t work with it, we will lose what we have. On the other hand, if we do use it, we may discover we have other talents that were only dormant until we had a chance to work with them and develop them and grow in our life and service. I have never thought of myself as a great preacher (yes, I know tell you something you don’t know). But I had to learn to depend on using what little talent I did have in ministry. Interestingly enough but doing so I discovered other opportunities of serving that I would have never even dreamed of let alone attempt to do. I have made it a standard that when the church asked me to step up into a role that I may perhaps not have anticipated, to go ahead and give it all I could and discovered by doing so I gained opportunities for ministry and my own personal spiritual growth.
For instance, I was asked to serve on the Conference Disaster Response Committee. I had little experience in that ministry but decided to step up and take it. During my 14 years on the committee, I learned the process the Conference uses to respond to crisis and was even asked to take a class so I could train Emergency Response Teams. And there have been other examples like this throughout my ministry.
When it comes to stepping up for ministry, God understands your abilities and handicaps and yet is willing to stand with you as you explore the possibilities that exist that you may not have expected to find in the process. It is not a requirement that you do it perfectly, only that you try. By doing so, many have been able to make a difference in the life of their friends, their church and their life.