Did you hear the one about the lumberjack who after completing lumberjack school arrived for his first day on the job with great excitement? He went into the forest to cut a tree. Upon arrival, he started to swing at a tree, when it shouted, “Wait! I’m a talking tree!” The lumberjack grinned saying, “And you will dialogue.”
While this is a fictious story of a lumberjack arriving for a dramatic first day of work, the arrival of Jesus as a baby was also very dramatic but not fictitious. Luke’s account of Jesus’ birth states that there were shepherds who suddenly had an encounter with an angel who told them, “Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people. 11 The Savior—yes, the Messiah, the Lord—has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David!” (Luke 2:9-11 NLT)
Notice that Jesus is called the Savior from his birth. Why was that? Why did Jesus lay aside his divine rights and privileges to come to this earth and be born as a baby? Was it to be a great teacher imparting wisdom? Was it to show us how to “get along” with one another? Did he come to bring hope to a hurting world? While he obviously did all of these and much more, the primary reason he came was to die on the cross because each one of us needed a savior.
What do you mean, “each of us needed a savior”? A savior from what? We all needed a savior from sin. The Bible speaks of sin in two ways. One as an act such as lying or stealing which is how most people think of sin. The Bible also speaks of sin as our nature due to the failure of our first parents Adam and Eve.
It’s this sin nature that is the source for all acts of sin in the human race. Whether it is a “little white lie” or mass murder, these acts of sin stem from the sin nature that plagues every person on the planet. In other words, why do dogs bark? Why do cats meow? It’s their nature. Why is it that every person has committed acts of sin? Because that’s our nature.
Romans 3:23 describes it this way, “For everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” (NLT) No amount of education, training, culture, discipline, good intentions, or effort can change the nature of man. It’s like taking an old mule and giving it the same treatment as a thoroughbred. Come race day, there are no wins in the future for that old mule regardless of the efforts put forth by him or on his behalf.
Understanding the sin nature resident in each of us helps us understand why good works alone are not sufficient to save us. Good works, no matter how numerous, can never change our nature and “earn” us a place in heaven. Additionally, passing laws, regulations, and rules may curb sins such as greed and racism. However, these actions can never bring it to an end as they fail to get to the root of the problem, the sin nature.
The reason Jesus came was far more than just to be our Savior to‘ bring forgiveness for our “acts” of sin, which he did and does. He came to be our savior from the sin nature by making it possible for us to have a “heart transplant” to change our nature. That’s what Jesus called being “born again.”
The Bible explains how to be born again in Romans 10:9. We are instructed here that if we simply believe God raised Jesus from the dead and then confess or say Jesus is my Lord, we experience a “heart transplant” and are born again.
Friend, this Christmas, the best gift you can receive, if you haven’t already done so, is receiving a new nature by receiving Jesus as your savior.