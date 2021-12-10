Outside of the story of Joseph and Mary going to Bethlehem and Mary giving birth to Jesus in the stable what is your favorite Christmas story? I mean what story, movie, or even poem gives you the best sense of what the season is about? Perhaps it might be “It’s a Wonderful Life” where George Bailey learns the importance his life had to the community as the mainstay of generosity and kindness in the town that kept the self-importance of Mr. Potter from taking the town down into the depths of depravity and greed. Maybe it’s “A Christmas Story” where Ralph and family learn that there is more to Christmas than just that one sought after gift and finding joy of Christmas can be found even around a table of ‘Chinese turkey’. Of course, there is the classic “A Christmas Carol” where Scrooge learns the true meaning and is transformed from a selfish miser to a generous provider. Maybe Dr. Seuss is more to your liking with the Grinch learning that Christmas is more than just the trimmings of the season.
These are all good stories and I have and continue to enjoy them all. However, this season I have found that my favorite story of the Christmas message is actually another story in the Bible. We may not think of the story of the Good Samaritan as having anything to do with the Christmas message, but give it some thought because I think it is all about what the Christmas theme has to offer. The Good Samaritan offers an example of true generosity and humanity we supposedly celebrate with the birth of the Christ Child.
Jesus tells the story of the priest and the Levite, both of whom we would think knew the need to be kind and generous, failing to even approach the victim in the story for fear that they would then be tarnished by his misfortune and prevented from celebrating with others. The Samaritan not only put any such concerns aside but even foots the bill for the poor soul’s recovery and through his loving generosity I think we find a powerful story of how this Christ, whose birth we celebrate, truly begins to change the world.
We are never told whether this poor man on the road is a Jew, Gentile, Roman or even a Greek. We are not told whether he was someone of wealth or not, whether he was a highly placed official of the community or not. In short, we know absolutely nothing about him, but we do learn a little about the three men who find him beaten and left for dead on the roadside. Two of them were so concerned about their own position and lives that they could not be enticed to even find out the man’s name. They were so focused on their own life opinions and situations they could not be bothered with another’s need of care. They weren’t even going to try to see if he might be “one of us” in this situation.
We have no record here of the Samaritan even asking the man who he was or where he was from or going. All he saw was a soul in need and stepped up to fill that need, at whatever the cost to himself. His selflessness and love are what I believe we need to remember this season as we celebrate God’s intervention into the world to teach us about mercy, hope, joy and love as a people who live in the light of the one who was born in a stable in Bethlehem.