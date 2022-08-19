Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Devil’s Lake State Park trail

Devil’s Lake State Park trail.

 Courtesy Photo

My family and I just got back from camping a few days at Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin. The weather was perfect. We had campfires every night (and toasted marshmallows). We kayaked and played in the lake. And we went hiking.

On the first day, we hiked the lower of the two trails on the west side of the lake. There was a lower trail along the water and a bluff trail which was, of course, along the top of a bluff. On the east side there is only a bluff trail. We decided that we would go around the entire lake the next day.

