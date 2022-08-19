My family and I just got back from camping a few days at Devil’s Lake State Park in Wisconsin. The weather was perfect. We had campfires every night (and toasted marshmallows). We kayaked and played in the lake. And we went hiking.
On the first day, we hiked the lower of the two trails on the west side of the lake. There was a lower trail along the water and a bluff trail which was, of course, along the top of a bluff. On the east side there is only a bluff trail. We decided that we would go around the entire lake the next day.
After some debate, we started on the east side, climbing up the bluff and getting some spectacular views. We came to the end of east side bluff and knew we still had to go down. What we didn’t know was that there wasn’t a real good trail to follow and that we would be going down some really steep rock steps with no handrail or anything to keep us from falling into the tumbled rock below. This was about as intense of a hike as any of us had ever done. It was a little scary (maybe more than a little), physically straining, and narrow. We were quite happy when we rounded the last boulders and found we were standing at the lake shore.
My wife commented, “If we had to start with this part of the trail, I would have turned around.” We all agreed. We continued our hike around the lake but avoided the bluff trail on the west side. We had enough for one day.
The development of faith is a lot like that. It starts easy, becomes a little more work as you work toward a higher understanding of what it means to be a faith-filled person, and eventually the bottom seems to fall out and it is more work that you ever imagined it to be. And when you work your way through it all, you find yourself having Mackinac Island Fudge ice cream in the shade of a maple tree watching the people swim in the lake.
Cast your cares on the LORD
and he will sustain you; (Psalm 55:22)
We all know that life has its ups and downs. Sometimes life is good; sometimes it is hard. Sometimes we even question, maybe even doubt, God’s wisdom and if all this struggle is worth it in the end. And it’s okay to struggle. We all do.
But God is not just on the mountain tops but also in the valleys. The same God who gives us the strength to climb in the first place, gives us comfort as the world around tumbles away and the strength to get back up. This same God loves us just as much on the way down as on the way up.
I can do all things through him who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)
Whatever your struggles are, you’re not alone. God’s got you.
And, yes, you deserve a little Mackinac Island Fudge ice cream.