Did you hear the one about the grade school teacher who was instructing her students on the value of coins? She took a quarter and laid in on her desk. She asked, “Can any of you tell me what it is?” From the back of the class came the answer: “Tails.”
Unless you are a total narcissist, most people have struggled at times and to varying degrees with our value and worth. We may see ourselves as the “tail” and not the “head”. We see ourselves not measuring up or fitting in and conclude we have little or no value, when in reality, nothing could be further from the truth.
As human beings, we are the focal point of God’s creation. The plants, the animals, even the earth itself were all created by God with man in mind. The Psalmist said it this way, “I often think of the heavens your hands have made, and of the moon and stars you put in place. 4 Then I ask, “Why do you care about us humans... 5 You made us a little lower than you yourself, and you have crowned us with glory and honor.” (Psalms 8:3-5 CEV)
We are informed in the New Testament, that as believers, “...we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.” (Ephesians 2:10 NLT)
Unfortunately, we often see ourselves differently than God does. We focus on our short-comings and mistakes. We compare ourselves with others and seemingly come up short. We see ourselves as anything but a masterpiece.
A lesson I learned a long time ago is that God knows me better than I know myself. I have no idea how many hairs I have on my head, but God knows the number. (Matthew 10:30) Consequently, no matter what I think, reason, or feel about myself, if it disagrees with what God has said about me, then I am wrong.
Not only do we need to see ourselves as beings of infinite value to God, but we must see that others also are of infinite value to him. That includes people who may disagree with us, hurt us, ignore us, offend us, and irritate us. That means we have to place a high value on people.
I heard a story of a father whose daughter had graduated college with honors. He told her he wanted to give her a Jeep he had bought many years ago. He said, “I know it’s pretty old, but I want you to take it to the used car lot and find out what they will offer for it.”
The daughter took the Jeep to the used car lot and was informed they would offer $1000 as it looked pretty worn out. After letting her father know the offered price, he said, “Take the Jeep to the local pawn shop and find out what they would offer.
The daughter took the Jeep to the pawn shop and was offered only $100 because it was an, “old Jeep.” Finally, the father instructed his daughter to take it to a Jeep club and show them the Jeep.
After visiting the Jeep club, she returned to her father and said that several people had approached her and offered $100,000 for the Jeep because “it’s an iconic Jeep sought by many collectors.”
Then the father said this to his daughter, “The right place values you the right way. If you are not valued, do not be angry, it means you are in the wrong place. Those who know your value are those who appreciate you. Let’s be people who know our value so we can value others.