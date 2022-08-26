Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Did you hear the one about the grade school teacher who was instructing her students on the value of coins? She took a quarter and laid in on her desk. She asked, “Can any of you tell me what it is?” From the back of the class came the answer: “Tails.”

Unless you are a total narcissist, most people have struggled at times and to varying degrees with our value and worth. We may see ourselves as the “tail” and not the “head”. We see ourselves not measuring up or fitting in and conclude we have little or no value, when in reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

