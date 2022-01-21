Did you hear the one about the optimist who was best friends with a pessimist? The optimist was always trying to find things that could make his pessimist friend say something positive about, but he never succeeded.
One day the optimist decided to buy a fabulous pet that the pessimist could not find anything wrong with. He went to a pet store and informed the clerk what he was looking for. The clerk replied, “I have the perfect pet for you. I have a dog that can walk on water.”
After purchasing the dog, the optimist was walking the dog along a small lake with his pessimistic friend. As they walked, the optimist started playing fetch with the dog. After a few times of retrieving the ball, the optimist threw the ball out on the lake. The dog ran out on the lake, grabbed the ball and ran back to the two friends.
The optimist asked his pessimist friend, “Did you notice anything about my dog?” The pessimist replied, “Sure, he can’t swim.”
One thing that has always amazed me is how two people can witness the same event and have two entirely different responses. While this can lead to some problems, when understood and channeled correctly, these differences can lead to very positive results such as much better decisions.
When it comes to leadership, pessimism is not an enduring quality. People seldom follow a pessimistic leader very far or very long. People long for leaders who are basically optimistic. Napoleon Bonaparte described leaders as, “Dealers of hope.”
Granted, one of a leader’s top priorities is to define reality which isn’t always a rosy picture. If that leader doesn’t take the next step which is to paint a picture of a better tomorrow, the leader’s tenure will often be short.
For some, the last couple of years may not have been rosy. With fear and negativity pushed at us on a daily basis it becomes easy to lose hope and even become pessimistic.
I’m reminded of the story of the Apostle Paul while on his trip to Rome encountered a storm that threatened the ship and their lives. The situation became so desperate that the Bible tells us, “The terrible storm raged for many days, blotting out the sun and the stars, until at last all hope was gone. (Acts 27:20 NLT)
Paul, like good leaders do, understood the power of hope. In addressing the situation, he said, “But take courage! None of you will lose your lives, even though the ship will go down. 23 For last night an angel of the God to whom I belong and whom I serve stood beside me, 24 and he said, ‘Don’t be afraid, Paul, for you will surely stand trial before Caesar! What’s more, God in his goodness has granted safety to everyone sailing with you.’ 25 So take courage! For I believe God. It will be just as he said. 26 But we will be shipwrecked on an island.” (Acts 27:22-26 NLT)
When difficult times come, as they do for all of us, we are faced with a choice. To take fear or take courage, to take despair or take hope. So, at the beginning of this new year let me encourage you to lay down fear and despair and take courage and hope.
A verse I like to “take” in these situations is “God is the one who began this good work in you, and I am certain that he won’t stop before it is complete.” (Philippians 1:6 CEV) I like to make it personal by substituting me for the word you as I speak it out loud.