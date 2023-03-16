Maybe you remember the story of young mother teaching her young daughter how to prepare the Easter ham. Mom explained that she was passing on a family tradition that she learned from her mom. As far back as the mother knew, the Easter ham had always been prepared a certain way. The oven was set to the correct temperature. The ham was scored in a crisscross pattern and cloves were pushed into each intersection so that the juices could flow over the cloves and into the meat. As Mom sliced a perfectly good piece of ham off the top, the daughter asked, “Why are you cutting off a perfectly good piece of ham?”
Mom didn’t know because that’s the way they’ve always done it, so she suggested they call Grandma and ask her since she was the one who passed the tradition down to Mom. When Grandma was asked to explain the mystery of the perfectly good piece of ham, she laughed. You see, in order for the cover sit on the pan properly, a little bit had to be trimmed off the top of the ham because it was too big for Grandma’s biggest pan.
Be imitators of me, as I am of Christ. Now I commend you because you remember me in everything and maintain the traditions even as I delivered them to you. (1st Corinthians 11:1-2)
‘That’s the way we’ve always done it.’ Let me translate that for you – ‘No, we’re not going to do it differently because this way has worked for generations and if it was good enough for Gramps, it’s good enough for us.’
Of course, we could rephrase it – ‘We’ve never done it that way before’ – translation: ‘we have our own way of doing this and we’re not going to do it differently because this way has worked for generations and if it was good enough for Gramps, it’s good enough for us.’
Now we command you, brothers, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that you keep away from any brother who is walking in idleness and not in accord with the tradition that you received from us. (2nd Thessalonians 3:6)
We are three years out from the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the world has changed. A lot. Online ordering and curb-side pick-up are now a standard service at many retailers. Changes have been made in food-service and public-transportation. The church, too, has had to make some changes (it looks like many churches nationwide have fallen victim to covid). Churches are changing and there is nothing wrong with that.
Many of the churches across the country have added an online worship option. Electronic giving and tithing have been pushed to make the budget work. Regular attendance is down nationwide. Even how we count regular worshippers is changing (a regular worshipper used to be one who attended church three out of four Sundays, now one who attends at least once a month is considered regular). Churches are changing and that’s all right.
I know the verses above talk about keeping with the Christian traditions as Paul and Company have handed them down. But Paul isn’t talking about organs, songs, or the color of the carpet. Paul is talking about gathering for worship, sharing the meal together, helping and loving each other, and prayer. Paul didn’t care about stained glass, wearing your Sunday best, or the vintage served at Communion. He cared about gathering and tithing and praying and blessing and loving.
Our calling isn’t concerned with the past, or even the present. Our calling is all about the future. Not our future, for we already know what our future holds. Our calling is concerned with the future of those who have not yet come to know Christ and make the introduction. So let’s all forget about our wants and focus on what others need to encounter Christ.
The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. (2nd Corinthians 5:17b)