Has anyone ever told you that you talk too much? Or maybe somebody mentioned to you that you can learn more with your mouth shut and your ears open. Or maybe someone has asked you if you know the difference between hearing and listening.
The truth is that we all, at some point in our lives, have been guilty of just assuming that we know what’s going to be said so we don’t fully listen and go and do whatever it is that we thought we heard.
I call that sort of thing ‘getting in your own way.’ What that means is that I could have done something great if I had only listened to and did what was said, but instead, I did my own thing, thinking it was better, and things became worse because of what I did. It’s embarrassing. It’s frustrating. And it’s annoying to everyone around.
“I tell you, on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak, for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.” (Matthew 12:36-37)
We do this when we’re reading the Bible too. Want an example? How many wisemen visit Mary, Joseph, and Jesus? 3? Maybe, but scripture doesn’t give us a number. Scripture only tells us that there were three gifts and we subconsciously create a connection between three gifts and three wisemen.
A lot of us have heard the same Bible stories so many times that we don’t pay attention to them anymore. I asked an older gentleman how many times he has heard the Easter story in church. He guessed he had heard the Easter story about eighty-six times. Care to guess how old he was? If you guessed eighty-six, you’d be right.
Sometimes we hear the Bible misquoted so many times, we start to believe that the misquotes are more accurate than the Bible. What is the root of all evil? Money?
“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.” (1st Timothy 6:10a)
Three years ago, the world changed a lot because of covid. Churches globally (and locally) experienced a drop in attendance and giving. But studies show that Americans feel their religious faith has increased since covid. But so has the political divide. And religious nationalism.
While I am not smart enough to understand all the information collected in all these studies, and I am certainly not smart enough to make any correlations, I am faith-filled enough to know that now seems to be a really good time to get back in the practice of weekly worship and actively listening to what God has to say about this mess we find ourselves in.
As a pastor, I know I have to constantly be checking my words against God’s words. If my words contradict God’s words, I need to stop talking so much and spend more time listening. God has plenty to say about the condition and behavior of his creation, so take a minute and listen. What is God really saying to you?
My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand. (John 10:27)