Is it just me or are there a lot more holidays now than ever before in human history? The month of June brings with it a staggering number of celebrations, including “National Donut Day” on June 3. “VCR Day” takes place on June 7th. Oh, you should plan on ordering a salad on June 17, which is “Eat Your Veggies Day”. Of course, Father’s Day takes place on June 19. And rounding out the month we can all celebrate “National Waffle Iron Day” on June 29.
I’m not opposed to any of those holidays. But the truth is, each and every day we are given is a reason to celebrate. Each morning when you wake up you are given a gift from God. It’s called the present. 84,000 heartbeats. 1,444 minutes. 1 complete rotation of the earth. A sunrise and a sunset. A gift of 24 never-seen-before-hours prepared for you.
How you accept and experience your gift is up to you.
For some, the new day is missed because they’re trying to live in the past or they’re so busy making plans for the future. For others, the new day is dreaded because the constant struggles of life never seem to let up. I know where you’re coming from. Some days are lonely and sorrow-filled. Some days seem dark and hopeless.
It’s true: there are days when traffic snarls, children scream, friends forget, and spouses complain. There are also days when we find ourselves facing another door slammed shut or we’re lying in a hospital bed or we’re weeping beside a freshly dug grave. Then again, there are wedding days, birthdays, baby-takes-their-first-step days, surprise visit days, belly-laugh days.
Whether your day is filled with sunshine or rain, there is a simple way to make the most of every day. Before I tell you what it is, please notice I said “simple” not “easy”. To pull this off you will need guts and grace. Are you ready? To make the most of every day, do this: “Always be joyful. Pray continually, and give thanks whatever happens. This is what God wants for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
“Always be joyful.” You can make this decision before your feet find your slippers in the morning. Tommy Newberry points out that “Joy is an outward sign of inward faith in the promises of God…. Joy is not a distant destination at which you arrive; rather, it’s a path you choose to travel each day.”
But how do we do that? It begins by becoming familiar with God’s promises. There are over 3,000 promises from God in scripture given to those who will trust in Jesus. One of my favorite promises to claim is “The joy of the Lord is my strength” (Nehemiah 8:10). I don’t have to conjure up joy. Instead, as I trust in God His joy begins to strengthen me throughout the day.
The second part of making the most of every day is to “Pray Continually.” No, this does not mean you must join a monastery. It’s more like having an on-going conversation with God throughout the day. Any good conversation will have times when you speak and times when you listen. I often use the following acronym in prayer: P.R.A.Y. Praise God for who He is. Repent of anything in your life that is not His will for you. Ask boldly for whatever you need to serve the Lord this day. And finally, Yield. Submit to God’s will for you this day.
The final part to making the most of every day is to “Give thanks whatever happens.” Not everything that happens in your day will line up with your preferences. So what! Be thankful anyhow. Make gratitude your default emotion and you’ll find yourself giving thanks even for the problems in your life. Take a 4 minute appreciation walk around your neighborhood and simply thank God for all the blessings you see. Believe me: if God is there, good is there. You just have to train your mind to look for it. When you upload gratitude you download grace.
I pray you will have a good day, in spite of what may happen in it. Be joyful. Be prayerful. Be grateful. This is how to have a great day.