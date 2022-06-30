“A long weekend? Hurray! It’s about time we get to kick back and rest for a while.” As we celebrate this July 4th weekend with picnics and parades, fireworks, and festivities let’s be sure we don’t waste the incredible gift God is offering us: rest.
But who has time for rest? There is so much to do and so little time to do it. We need to push hard and go fast, start early and stay late. A fifth cup of coffee or another energy drink will get us by, right? Wrong!
Rest is one product that is high in demand but short in supply. According to the National Safety Council, nearly 40% of American workers are sleep deprived and over 60% of night shift workers suffer from insomnia. That lack of sleep has real financial costs. A RAND study found that lack of sleep costs the U.S. about $411 billion a year in lost productivity.
When we are low on rest we tend to fatigue faster, make poor decisions, get abrasive, develop a martyr-complex, and we’re just no fun to be around.
But you know as well as I do that rest is more than sleeping. Have you ever woken up in the morning and felt like you haven’t rested at all? I sure have. While I may have been sleeping, I wasn’t resting. For reasons I will never fully understand, God envisions a life in which we spend 1/7 of our time on earth resting. Resting in Him. Resting in His love.
Here’s what Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Mathew 11:28). Look at who He’s talking to in this verse: The weary and the burdened. In a word, He’s talking to us!
Are you weary? Weariness happens when strength is taken from us. In addition to getting physically weary, we can also get emotionally weary. There are relationships that can leave us weary because some people tend to only take from us and never deposit anything worthwhile in us. Another cause of weariness is dealing with long-term struggles in life such as caring for a family member with serious health problems.
Jesus also invites the burdened. We get burdened when more is thrust upon us. At times we are our own worst enemy when our poor or even sinful choices weigh us down. Other times we are saddled by someone else’s actions. And because we live in a fallen world, the day to day demands of life leave us feeling burdened. Are you burdened?
If we’re honest we would admit we’re both.
Here’s the truth: everyone is carrying a load too heavy to handle on our own. The good news is people have brought to Jesus their habits, hang-ups, and hardships for generations and instead of giving them a “To-Do” List or a “5 Point Plan for Greater Productivity” he offers…Rest.
While taking music lessons in school I learned the importance of something called the rest note. It’s an intentional moment of silence written into the music. A rest note creates a deliberate pause, a break in the action. They keep all the other notes from running together in a breathless manner. Without the rest, the beauty of the music would be lost.
How can we avoid wasting the rest? It’s not hard but it is humbling. Jesus said, “Come to me.” That’s it. Spend time with Jesus. You can meet Him as you gather with others in worship or in the quietness of your home. Just spend time with Jesus. As the old song says, “What a friend we have in Jesus. All our sins and griefs to bear. What a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer.”