INDEPENDENCE – Pat Falcon, 90, of Independence and formerly of Central City, died at the ABCM Care Center of Independence on March 27, 2022.
A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Patricia Joan Overcast, the youngest daughter of Elma (Juanita) Guandare Overcast and Thomas Lester Overcast, was born on October 7, 1931, in St. Louis, Mo. Pat and her sister, Leah, both attended and graduated from Pasadena (California) High School.
After high school, Pat worked briefly as a nurse’s aide before meeting and marrying Donald Falcon of Central City. They met when Don was stationed at the Navy Base in San Diego in the early 1950s during the Korean War. They were married in St. Louis on August 23, 1953, and relocated to Chicago in 1954. In 1962, the couple moved to Central City to raise their family. In 1977, Pat and Don divorced, and Pat subsequently moved back to California to be near her parents and sister. In California, she worked for many years as a data entry operator for the Monrovia Nursery, and later for Target stores. She moved back to Iowa to retire, and for the last 25 years has resided in Independence where her daughter Julie lives.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents: sister Leah; son Terry; and ex-husband Donald. She is survived by her children: Donna Falcon (Jim Myers) of Topanga, Calif., Julie Falcon (Tom Halverson) of Independence, and Joel Falcon of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law Judy Bailey of Northville, Mich.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
