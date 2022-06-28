With heavy hearts, Patricia May Sauer, 75, Rochester, Minnesota went to be with her lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
She was born November 30th, 1946, in Manila, Philippines. Patricia and her mother, Gloria sailed to the United States to begin their new lives. Patricia graduated from Independence High School. She also received her bachelor’s degree from Hamilton Business college in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Patricia enjoyed cooking, making quilts, singing, volunteering, being a community activist and watching wheel of fortune and masked singer with her daughter, Maria.
She was a loving mother of five children, Terry L. Sauer of Marion, IA, Todd Sauer (deceased), Anthony A. Sauer of Tiffin, IA, Timothy L. Sauer of Washington, IA and Maria J. Hodges of Rochester, MN.
She is survived by her brothers, John Abbot of Toledo, IA, David Mohlis of Independence, IA, and Vernon Mohils of Hood River, OR. Patricia is also survived by two grandchildren, Andrew Sauer of Hood River, OR, and Callie Richardson of Lenexa, KS.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 1st from 1PM-3PM at Prairie Lakes Church in Independence, IA. Fellowships and lunch immediately following the service. Correspondence can be sent to 1505 Carrie Ave SW, Independence, IA 50644.