INDEPENDENCE – Patrick Henry Bevans, 76, of Independence, Iowa died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.
Pat was born on November 13, 1946, in Manila, Arkansas, the son of James N. and Ida B. (Eagle) Bevans. In his early life, the Bevans family moved around the United States following James’s work. In 1965, Pat graduated from Midland High School in Wyoming, Iowa. After high school, he served in the United States Army. After returning home, he found work as a welder and joined the Iron Workers Union 111. While living in the Quad Cities he met Rebecca L. Shriver through mutual friends. They were married on September 7, 1968, in Maquoketa, IA, and made their home there for several years before moving to Independence in 1971. He continued working as a welder, along with repairing racecars at the races on Saturday nights at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. He later opened Pat’s Welding Shop in Independence. In 1972, Pat started farming. Pat and Rebecca purchased a farm in rural Independence and raised their children there. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2440, and the American Legion.