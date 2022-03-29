WATERLOO – Patrick J. Hayes Jr, 83, of Waterloo, Iowa died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home in Waterloo.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Freeburg, Minn. with a reception to follow at the St. Patrick’s Hall in Brownsville, Minn.. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Patrick in Waterloo at a later date.
Patrick was born on August 19, 1938, in Freeburg, Minn. the son of Patrick and Ardella C. (Lechtenberg) Hayes. He proudly served for three years in the United States Navy after graduating high school in 1956.
On January 6, 1963, he married Marilyn J Ganrude. They later divorced. Patrick married Kathy (Stevens) Brockling, on January 30, 2015, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hayes, Waterloo; two sons; a daughter; four step-children; five sisters; and three brothers.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Ardella Hayes, and three sisters.
