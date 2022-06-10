“Reading has always been a lifelong, reliable source of entertainment. Having a childhood in rural Michigan and no classmates in our one room school could have been a lonely time. Visiting the library and bringing home a stack of books was the solution.”
-Lillian Penne
Lillian Penne, Independence, is a frequent visitor to the Independence Public Library. Over her lifetime, Penne has traveled abroad exploring many different countries — ten in total. She worked and attended college in England and even visited with the Queen of England. Penne never thought she’d lose her desire to travel abroad. But ever since Covid, she is contented to stay in the good old USA. However, she still “travels” to new countries by picking a country (currently Australia) and an author (Liane Moriarty) then reading everything of interest by that author and country through the Libby app or what’s physically available at the library. This is her new way to stay well-traveled.
Libby is a library ebook and audiobook borrowing app
containing a large collection of titles available on demand. It’s easy to use and free through your local library.
We asked Penne a few questions about her use of IPL library services. Penne has a unique activity of borrowing both a book and audiobook of the same title. Being a former teacher and mentor, Penne often encourages more proficient reading by listening to the audiobook while following along with the actual physical book.
Penne went on to say, “For me, I like to listen to the cd or audiobook while I’m working in the kitchen or the garden and then take a break by sitting to just read the book. As I read the book, I can hear the voices as if I’m still listening to the cd/audiobook. It helps to hear the words while at the same time seeing them. This makes the book come alive.”
Did you know that listening to audiobooks counts towards your reading time in the summer reading program?
According to Penne, while caretaking for her grandson the days sometimes get long, so a trip to the library gives them both a much needed break.“The wide variety of books, cds, movies and puzzles along with visiting with the staff has enabled me to feel connected along with being educated and entertained. I often tell the staff ,’Thanks for the free mental health therapy session’. By utilizing the library resources, I’m able to remove myself from all the craziness for a while. Sometimes reality is indeed stranger than fiction.”
IPL offers many in-house activities for children & teens such as: art kits, puzzles, Flutterby Cove (currently Camp IPL), checkers/chess, AWE stations, LEGO sets, teen area, computers, and small tv/video room to watch movies.
In looking back, Penne said being ‘forced’ to learn how to find books online during covid was good and also frustrating, but now she has a greater desire to scan the shelves of books with her own eyes. When she physically walks through the library aisles, she finds new treasures by seeking out the many book displays dispersed throughout the library. “Searching for books online is fine, but seeing the rows of books and the unique covers alerts me to new authors.”
We want to thank Lillian for taking the time to tell us about her experiences at IPL! Do you have a story to share about how the library has impacted your life? We would love to hear about it. To share your story or for more information regarding library services or current programs, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.