INDEPENDENCE – Paul J. Hamilton, 85 years old, of Independence, IA, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Graveside memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup, IA. Military rites will be conducted by Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440, Independence, and assisted by the United States Air Force.

