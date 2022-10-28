INDEPENDENCE – Paul J. Hamilton, 85 years old, of Independence, IA, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Graveside memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Old Barclay Cemetery, rural Jesup, IA. Military rites will be conducted by Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440, Independence, and assisted by the United States Air Force.
Paul James Hamilton was born June 9, 1937, in Winthrop, IA, the son of Raymon Cowan Hamilton and Lucille A. (McGraw) Hamilton. He graduated from St. John Catholic High School with the class of 1955. While in high school he worked at the grocery store, Conklin Decorating, and Hotel Pinicon as a bellhop. Following graduation, he joined the Army Air Corp. and served his country around the world. After his honorable discharge, Paul moved to Waterloo, IA, and worked at John Deere as a machinist for 30 years. He retired in 1990 and later moved to Independence. He was a member of the Bechter – Boies VFW Post 2440 in Independence.
Paul is survived by his brother, Tom (Carol) Hamilton of Independence; his stepbrother, James Fox of Waterloo, IA; his sister-in-law, Cheryll (Richard) Schaefer of Jesup, IA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Weldon Fox; one brother, Patrick Hamilton; two sisters, Mary Linkenmeyer, Jane Phillips; and his special friend, Audrey Frost.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Catholic Church. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements.