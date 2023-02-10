INDEPENDENCE – Premier Animal Wellness and Surgery (PAWS) is excited to announce their opening date of March 1, 2023.
Pets Allowed reached out to the PAWS team with open arms and graciously provided them with a temporary rental space at their well-established boarding and grooming facility, located at 1116 5th Avenue NE Independence. Owners, Brenna Gray (PAWS) and Rick and Julie Wulfekuhle (Pets Allowed) and their teams have a strong desire to provide services to this community and surrounding areas. Both businesses see the growing need for companion animal services and have goals for expansion in the future.