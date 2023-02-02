Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BCEDC PAWS Loan

At the loan check presentation were (from left), Ben Stanford (BCEDC Board member, Review Committee member, and Mayor of Quasqueton), Lisa Kremer (BCEDC Director), Dr. Brenna Gray (Owner), Krista Drees (Registered Veterinarian Technician), Courtney Woodson (Certified Veterinarian Assistant), and Brad Bleichner (BCEDC Board member and Mayor of Independence).

 Courtesy Photo

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is providing a Loan to Premier Animal Wellness & Surgery, P.C. (PAWS) as the newest start up in Independence. Dr. Brenna Gray is the owner of PAWS. PAWS will operate initially from a small temporary space and accommodate routine wellness visits, medical appointments, limited surgery and dentistry.

According to Gray, “PAWS will provide companion animal veterinary services, with a focus on providing high quality care and client education. Services will expand once the move is made into a permanent facility in Independence. It is our team’s goal to continue serving the local community by caring for your family pets.”

Trending Food Videos