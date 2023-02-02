BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) is providing a Loan to Premier Animal Wellness & Surgery, P.C. (PAWS) as the newest start up in Independence. Dr. Brenna Gray is the owner of PAWS. PAWS will operate initially from a small temporary space and accommodate routine wellness visits, medical appointments, limited surgery and dentistry.
According to Gray, “PAWS will provide companion animal veterinary services, with a focus on providing high quality care and client education. Services will expand once the move is made into a permanent facility in Independence. It is our team’s goal to continue serving the local community by caring for your family pets.”
The BCEDC is a nonprofit economic development organization whose mission is facilitate economic development in Buchanan County. The BCEDC offers low-interest loans to help establish and grow businesses. Recognizing that PAWS will have a positive impact on our communities, the BCEDC awarded them a low-interest loan. BCEDC Treasurer Terry Toale explained, “Loans are offered at 3% interest and there is 6-month grace period before the 1st payment is due and before amortization kicks in. This allows companies to establish a positive cash-flow and helps ensure business success. We are pleased to be able to help PAWS get established.”
PAWS owner Brenna Gray, DVM, expressed her appreciation for the loan, “The BCEDC loan is a great help as we have worked quickly to continue to provide small animal services to Independence and Buchanan County. It has helped create the environment we needed to move forward with this business.”
Businesses interested in securing a BCEDC Revolving Loan can call BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com.