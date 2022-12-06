Lamont – Pearl A. Hullermann, 95, of Lamont, Iowa, died peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Pearl Anna Neuhaus was born on April 13, 1927, in New Vienna, Iowa, the daughter of George B. & Eugenia J. (Sebers) Neuhaus. Pearl was united in marriage to Theodore William Hullermann.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Strawberry Point, Iowa, with Rev. John Haugen officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont and for one hour before the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point on Saturday. Scripture Service: 6:00 P.M. Friday at the Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont. Interment: St. Albert Cemetery, rural Dundee, Iowa. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home of Winthrop & Lamont is assisting the family. Cards may be directed to: Randy Hullermann, 3212 Pleasant Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Lamont American Legion Auxiliary and the Common Grounds.