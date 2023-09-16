INDEPENDENCE – After a recent whirlwind tour of Iowa, presidential candidate Mike Pence stopped by Em’s Coffee Co. Wednesday morning before heading to Chicago for a town hall.
Mr. Pence spent about 45 minutes greeting customers after meeting proprietor Emilea Hillman and her mother Tami Fenner.
Among the regular Wednesday morning crowd were members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. In speaking with them, Pence said it was a “great opportunity for fellowship.”
Other talking points included:
- “Putting the country back on track.”
- Energy independence.
- Lowering taxes and the national debt.
- Create employment opportunities.
- Appoint / elect conservatives at all levels of government.
- Need new leadership in government and the Republican Party.
Pence feels he is the most qualified to be President.
“I would be grateful for your support,” he told the crowd. “ I encourage you to talk with your neighbors and friends and ask you to give fair consideration [for your vote].”
Pence said he was a man of prayer. A Christian, Conservative, and Republican in that order.
“Pray for America,” he said. “I truly believe it is time for healing in America. We need to renew our faith in the United States. Renew our faith in Him [God].”