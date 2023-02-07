CLIVE – Peoples Company, a full-service land transaction and management business licensed in all major agricultural regions, announced today its top achievement award winners for 2022. The winners were revealed and presented with a plaque at the company’s annual holiday party held on Saturday, January 7.
Among the achievement awards are the company’s top producers for 2022 as well as the highly coveted Peoples Company ‘A’ Player of the Year Award.
“Peoples Company is committed to having the best people in the land business,” said company Vice President Molly Zaver. “’A’ Players are self-directed, self-managed, empowered, highly competent, highly productive, highly professional, and committed to the team. They are 100% committed to Peoples Company’s culture, core values, and outstanding production. ‘A’ Players are naturally sought out by their peers as a ‘go-to’ source for information, consulting, and advice because they are recognized as leaders in their area of expertise.”
As such, this award is voted on by fellow employees and associates to determine which person in the company best exemplifies these characteristics. After all the votes were in for 2022, Peoples Company REALTOR® Travis Smock based in Independence, Iowa, was named ‘A’ Player of the Year.
“I am honored to be chosen as this year’s “A Player’,” said Smock. “Peoples Company has grown to over 125 people across the country and to have peers and team members choose me as a top person within the team is extremely humbling. Selling farmland can be a very emotional experience and I pride myself on being able to help newer team members and agents understand how to take a consultative role to ensure we are guiding our clients down the right path. That may be moving towards an auction or listing, helping with a family’s estate or transition plan, or understanding that there is a need to bring in our Ag Appraisal team, Land Managers, or Capital Markets group to find the best end result.”
Smock joined Peoples Company in the fall of 2013 and worked under Daran Becker and fellow ‘A Player’ recipient Matt Adams for one year in a ‘New Associate’ role. From there he worked out of the main office in Clive, until he opened an office full time in the fall of 2017 in Independence to better serve Northeast Iowa.
Smock is currently licensed to sell Real Estate, specializing in land in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida.
Other award winners also recognized that evening include Adam Crist, from Mineral Point, Wis., as the top producer in the Brokerage division. In the Land Management division, the award went to George Baird from Arlington, Tenn. For the Appraisal division, the top producer was Rick Sommers based out of the Marlette, Mich., office.
“What’s most exciting is that all three of our top producers for 2022 are team members not based in Iowa, which is a true testament to Peoples Company’s growth and national reach,” said company President Steve Bruere.