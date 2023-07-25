Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. Hot. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.