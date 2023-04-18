EVANSDALE – Peter “Pete” Nicholas Kayser, 55 years old of Evansdale, Iowa, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at MercyOne – Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Friday, April 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 13 at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where a Vigil Service was at 4 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services Friday at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials directed to the family.
Pete was born December 6, 1967, in Independence, the son of Richard Anthony Kayser and Anna Frances Gardner. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville with the class of 1986. On December 19, 1992, he was united in marriage to Krista Marie Hennager in Waterloo. They later divorced. Pete worked in the plumbing industry as a warehouse manager for Plumb Supply in Muscatine and Plumbers Supply in Iowa City. He had also been employed by Kayser Plumbing and Heating.
Pete is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Michelle Stroh of Evansdale; one son, Evan Kayser of Clarence, Iowa; two daughters, Gabrielle Kayser of Cedar Falls and Mackenna Kayser of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Ann Kayser of Jesup; four brothers: Mike (Sheila) Kayser of Waterloo, Robert “Bob” (Nadene McFarlane) Kayser of Ft. Pierce, Fla., James “Jim” (Kris) Kayser of Independence, Mathew “Matt” (Shannon) Kayser of Gilbertville; three sisters: Patricia “Pat” Tompkins of Mesa, Ariz., Jane (Irv) Weber of Jesup, Donna (Jim) Ohl of Quasqueton; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Kayser; and two nephews.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.
