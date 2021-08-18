WATERLOO – On Monday, August 9, at Sunnyside Country Club, four of our PGA Junior League players were selected to the all-star team, combining with four others from Sunnyside Country Club and Waverly to make an eight-person all-star team, age 13 or younger.
In the morning, they played nine holes and the lowest two scores in their division advanced to the afternoon. They shot 108 (35, 35, 38) on that morning’s round, advancing them to the afternoon nine holes, where they improved to shoot 105 (32, 36, 37).
They placed fourth overall in the state, and were undefeated during the regular season. We continue to have great success with this program and want to thank all who have been involved over the past four years.
2021 Roster
- Grace Lewis
- Hayden Lewis
- Cash Kerns
- Jet Kerns
- Isaac Rummans
- Grant Berryman
- Jacob Bonefas
- Kaiden Donnelly
- Jaxon Meike
- Reese Wendling
- Brecken Fuelling
- Karlyn Howard
- Coach Chris Black
- Coach Mike Lewis
Hickory Ridge is the team’s name, made up of youth from Oelwein, Independence, and surrounding areas (Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein and River Ridge Golf Course in Independence).
Our regular season schedule consisted of our team, a team from Sunnyside, and a team from Waverly playing five different matches held at Hickory Grove Golf Course, River Ridge Golf Course, Waverly Municipal Golf Course, and Sunnyside Country Club.
This is our fourth season doing this program, and we have seen tremendous success. We are the smallest population base in the state. We finished fourth this season and third last season in the state. Only one team advances on from each state to a regional competition, then to a national event held in Arizona.
We also practice weekly, working on physical, technical, and mental skills for golf and life. This year’s success was tremendous. We have seen huge growth both on and off the course.