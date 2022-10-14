Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FONTANA PARK – We are excited to share the results of the 2022 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest. Photos were judged by Christine Dale, photographer and assistant editor for the Winthrop News, at a program open to the public on October 3. Winning photos will be on display at the Fontana Nature Center by October 20 as well as on our website.

This year’s overall winner by Tom Moon of Waterloo is a great example of a photograph that tells a story. Titled “Mrs Dicksissle – food for young” the image of the bird with a mouthful of tasty treat for her young was taken at Ham Marsh. Tom spends a good deal of time at this Buchanan County property and has photographed numerous other prairie and wetland wildlife there, including sandhill cranes.

Trending Food Videos