FONTANA PARK – We are excited to share the results of the 2022 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest. Photos were judged by Christine Dale, photographer and assistant editor for the Winthrop News, at a program open to the public on October 3. Winning photos will be on display at the Fontana Nature Center by October 20 as well as on our website.
This year’s overall winner by Tom Moon of Waterloo is a great example of a photograph that tells a story. Titled “Mrs Dicksissle – food for young” the image of the bird with a mouthful of tasty treat for her young was taken at Ham Marsh. Tom spends a good deal of time at this Buchanan County property and has photographed numerous other prairie and wetland wildlife there, including sandhill cranes.
Tom Moon also had the winning wildlife photo with a barred owl also photographed at Ham Marsh – the marsh, restored prairie and woodland edge have mowed paths to get visitors close to the wildlife that finds this property a little oasis. A small bird blind at the west edge of the prairie overlooks the marsh and makes a great location for shoot photos from.
Brenda Vande Voorde of Aurora was the winner in the landscape category with an image taken on her property along Buffalo Creek. With striking lighting, the limestone bank covered in delicate fern captured the eye of the judge as a “unique landscape” that not all would have the opportunity to experience.
Monica Bengston’s photo of her granddaughter captures the spark in her eye as she is doing her best to resist picking the flowers in Grandpa’s flower garden on their “Wetland Acres” home in rural Fairbank. The flowers and her jacket provide a complimentary background to the mischief in her face.
Theresa Loban of Oelwein had her creativity on high as she walked the paved trail at Fontana Park. This image of a sunflower works with the short depth of field creating interest. The eye travels up the softly focused stem to the center of the flower with the color of others only hinted at in the background. This image illustrates that while the “Rule of Thirds” is a great guide, there are always exceptions.
Congratulations to all of our winners and contest entrants – there were many other photos that made the selection of these winners a challenging decision. Overall winners receive a $100 award from Friends of Fontana Park; winners in each category are awarded $50.
We had several first-time entrants into this year’s contest – some of whom were winners! Surely, there are more of you taking great photos – keep your best Buchanan County Natural Areas images in a special folder – digital or paper – and make it a point to enter your photos in next year’s contest.
Winning photos and 2023 Contest Rules will be online soon at www.buchanancountyparks.com. You can always find information there about upcoming events and programs as well as information on all our county parks and properties. We look forward to seeing new photos from all of this year’s participants and from other amateur photographers in next year’s contest.