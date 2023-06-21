CEDAR ROCK – Andrew Pielage is an internationally published architectural and travel photographer and gallery owner based in Phoenix, Arizona. He offers photography workshops year-round for beginners through experienced photographers.
He recently came to Iowa with a group of advanced photographers to “photograph, experience, and stay in the last remaining hotel [Historic Park Inn Hotel in Mason City] designed by Frank Lloyd Wright,” tour and photograph the Stockman House, and visit Cedar Rock. Cedar Rock is one of just 24 signature properties designed by Wright.
The photoshoots were special because they concentrated on taking photos under both day and night lighting conditions. The emphasis was on photographing near sunrise and sunset. Students were encouraged to be thoughtful and deliberate when composing shots; to use natural light to its fullest; and learn how to use a tilt shift lens and the latest Adobe Lightroom® editing tools.
Students came from across the nation (Arizona, California, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Texas) to participate. Many have taken other workshops from Peilage.
Pielage is on a mission to photograph all 532 of Frank Lloyd Wright’s available designs. He has completed 117 since 2011.
His first camera was a disposable camera purchased from a local drug store to use on a family vacation. During these trips around the southwest, he got interested in landscape photography. This led to his discoverer of the “beautiful relationship of landscape and design in the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.”
He believes one of his strong points as a photographer is his ability for composition, but “seeing and teaching are different,” he said.
Visit www.apizm.com to view his work and learn more about his workshops.