We are now two weeks into the new year and I am wondering what will we discover in this new year. It some what like a painter looking at an empty canvas. The canvas starts out without any indication what the artist is about to paint on it and it looks clean, pristine and unblemished. However, that soon changes with the very first brush stroke the artist puts on the canvas. It may be a bright color that dazzles the eyes as the artist works, or may be something more somber or subdued that tends to leave us a little uneasy.

As we look at the year ahead I wonder just what colors we are starting out our year. We could be rather pessimistic with all the events that are happening around the world. We could be optimistic that we have a new year to start a new beginning to a better year that what we may have experienced in the past. The picture the artist will paint will usually be reflective of the mood they are in as they begin. Once that basic color and theme seems to be in place the rest of the picture will follow along those same impressions.

