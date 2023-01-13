We are now two weeks into the new year and I am wondering what will we discover in this new year. It some what like a painter looking at an empty canvas. The canvas starts out without any indication what the artist is about to paint on it and it looks clean, pristine and unblemished. However, that soon changes with the very first brush stroke the artist puts on the canvas. It may be a bright color that dazzles the eyes as the artist works, or may be something more somber or subdued that tends to leave us a little uneasy.
As we look at the year ahead I wonder just what colors we are starting out our year. We could be rather pessimistic with all the events that are happening around the world. We could be optimistic that we have a new year to start a new beginning to a better year that what we may have experienced in the past. The picture the artist will paint will usually be reflective of the mood they are in as they begin. Once that basic color and theme seems to be in place the rest of the picture will follow along those same impressions.
My parents would often talk about certain years as being years of bounty or of trouble. They talked about the summer of 1936 when drought wiped out the crops for the year. Often my mother would keep track of what events took place on what year based on other events of the year. “Oh, that was the year that this child was born or that child graduated, or that brother was married, or that parent died.” I even have done that with events that etched themselves into my memory. In 1965 we had such a winter that at one point I believe we were out of school for a week at one point during the winter. We lived along Highway 20 and up on a hill so my Dad and brothers would push each new snow fall off the yard and over the bank the went down to the highway. There was so much snow that year that the piles of snow along our bank got heigher and wider as they would eventually have to just put one pile of snow from one storm in front o the last one because they couldn’t push it any further toward the bank. It was the first time I ever saw the state having to go along the roads with a snow blower to blow the snow off he road because they could not longer push it off with the plows. It was definitely not a particularly good winter on the farm. However, I also remember that as a 9-10 year old I joined in with the others to build forts on top of the snow piles and having snow ball fights between the forts we built. We even included escape slides along the side of the road that we could slide down and built boot holes that we then used to climb back up to the forts in the snow. Yes, it wasn’t a particularly good year, but we still were able to take the difficulties and find ways of playing together that are still precious in my memory today.
Those memories are not based on the fact that we had no difficulties that season, they are based on the fact that first we walked through them together and also found ways to incorporate the hard times to share the joy of doing something together. In short, we incorporated the difficulties of life into the fuller picture of what life was like that gave deeper connections for us all.