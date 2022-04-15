INDEPENDENCE – Twisted Energy Nutrition helps raise funds for various causes, many related to area schools.
On Friday, April 1, April Fool’s Day, they hosted a pie throwing event in support of the Independence PTO with local businessman Fred Smock and Superintendent Russ Rieter as the targets.
It started when somebody said they would give $100 to throw a pie Smock’s face and it grew from there eventually roping in Reiter.
Several kids and a few adults showed up to smash over a dozen crème pies into the faces and heads of Smock and Reiter.
“Thank you to the community for coming out and supporting the Independence PTO fundraiser,” said Twisted Energy owner Joanne Lamphier. “Through customer donations, drink sales, and the pie smashing event, Twisted Energy was able to raise an additional $1547.06 for the PTO.”
“We cannot thank Twisted Energy Nutrition of Independence Iowa enough for their support during our fundraiser!,” stated a post on the PTO Facebook page. “Yesterday was so much fun!”
In addition to Twisted Energy, the PTO also thanked Dollar Fresh of Independence for donating the pie supplies.
“Twisted Energy is a small business serving the community with healthy energy tea and meal replacement shake options,” said Lamphier “By supporting Twisted Energy, you are also giving back to the community one tea, shake, or coffee at a time!”