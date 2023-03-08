JESUP – Accolades continue to pour in for senior standout Laney Pilcher as she was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) 2nd-Team All-State.
“It is awesome to see Laney recognized with this honor,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “She has put a lot of time into her game over the years. Putting in the work she knew was required to reach her goals. All that time and effort paid off this season with one of the best seasons anyone has put together for the Jesup girls basketball program. This season capped off a career that is up there with anyone.”
Pilcher had a historical season scoring 566 points, averaging 24.6 points per game. This was 5th best in entire state and sits 2nd in Class 2A.
The 5’8” forward was a jack of all trades, getting it done on both ends of the floor. Pilcher led the entire NICL Conference with 112 steals, which sits tied for 11th in the state and 2nd in Class 2A. And for her size she was dominant on the boards, averaging 9.69 rebounds per game.
“It has been fun to see her hard work pay off and her game expand every year,” added Coach Conrad, “Every year we have asked her to do something a little different for the program and she has stepped up and filled that role each year. She went from contributing as a freshman to leading as a senior. To say I am proud of what she accomplished is an understatement. It’s been a privilege to coach her.”
Career (Jesup record books):
Points: 1297 2nd all time
Rebounds: 645 7th all time
Steals: 290 2nd all time
Assists: 201 6th all time
Season (Jesup record books):
Points: 566 most in a season — previous record was 440 by Alissa Brown
Free Throws made: 148 — previous record was 104 by Emily Treptow
Field Goals made: 201 — previous record was shared by Marci Clayton and Alissa Brown with 165 made field goals