Jesup volleyball Laney Pilcher 100122

Senior Laney Pilcher has reached the 1000 Digs milestone.

 submitted photo

JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Senior Laney Pilcher reaches the 1,000 Assist milestone and does it in just 2 years as a setter.

“Laney is a go getter,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “a player that works super hard and keeps the ball alive. Definitely the quarterback of our team.”

