JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Senior Laney Pilcher reaches the 1,000 Assist milestone and does it in just 2 years as a setter.
“Laney is a go getter,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “a player that works super hard and keeps the ball alive. Definitely the quarterback of our team.”
Pilcher had 36 Assists and 23 Digs on the night in a J-Hawks 3-1 loss to the Pirates of Hudson (14-12).
Set #1 went to the J-Hawks in a closely contested overtime battle. J-Hawks would win 29-27. The Pirates bounced back in set #2 with another highly contested game, winning 25-21. Set #3 was back-and-forth and could have gone either way, but the J-Hawks lost a close 25-23 game.
The J-Hawks gave it all they had but fall in the 4th and final set by the score of 25-14.
Another standout player from the Tuesday night matchup was senior Kylie Winter with 9 kills and 5 blocks. “She came out ready to play her last home game of her volleyball career last night and stepped up and took control at the net,” Added Coach Bass.
Coach Bass also acknowledged the play of freshman Morgan Krall who had 13 digs. “She was reading the ball really well last night and took control of the back row digging Hudson’s heavy arm outside,” said Bass.
The J-Hawks move to 14-14 and will be back in action on Tuesday for the NICL Tournament in Grundy Center.