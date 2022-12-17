Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jesup girls bball Laney Pilcher 121722

Senior Laney Pilcher poured in 35 points in a J-Hawks win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Tuesday night

 Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: The Jesup girls basketball team bounced back from a heartbreaking defeat last Friday with a nice win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-5) on Tuesday night, 65-38.

Senior standout forward, Laney Pilcher dropped in a career high 35 points to pace the J-Hawks to their 2nd win of the year. Pilcher has 861 career points (as of Thursday).

Tags

Trending Food Videos