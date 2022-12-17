JESUP – Tuesday, December 13, 2022: The Jesup girls basketball team bounced back from a heartbreaking defeat last Friday with a nice win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-5) on Tuesday night, 65-38.
Senior standout forward, Laney Pilcher dropped in a career high 35 points to pace the J-Hawks to their 2nd win of the year. Pilcher has 861 career points (as of Thursday).
“She was really good,” said Head Coach Jordan Pilcher, “She is scoring in every way right now. She is scoring in transition, in the post, from the outside and in mid-range. She has continued to be a tough matchup for other teams.”
Coach Conrad added that this was the most complete game this season. “Our solid play started vs. Aplington-Parkersburg Friday night and translated over to this week,” said Conrad.
Unlike during the AP game, the J-Hawks were able to avoid any scoring droughts.
“The energy we have played with the last couple of games has been really good,” added Conrad, “If we can continue to bring that type of competitiveness we are going to be in a lot of games.”
“I think the most exciting thing is that even though we have shown some growth, we are going to continue to see growth as the year progresses, even more so than other years,” said Conrad.
Sayler Youngblut and Adrianna Boulden both played some of their best minutes of the year, according to Coach Conrad. “I felt both of them were more confident with the way they moved tonight.”
From a bench perspective, freshman Emma Bose came off the bench giving the J-Hawks some really good minutes, especially on the defensive end in her most meaningful varsity minutes of the season.
Jesup moves to 2-3 on the season and was home on Friday night hosting Union Community (2-2). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will travel to South Hardin (3-3) on Tuesday.