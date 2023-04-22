JESUP – J-Hawks senior standout Laney Pilcher has signed her intent to further her academic and athletic career at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge and will play basketball for the Tritons and head coach Sabah Dickerson.
Laney is the daughter of Jason and Annette Pilcher and has one older brother Jase.
Iowa Central was the right fit for Pilcher.
Pilcher said, “The college itself is close enough to my hometown, clean campus, and a great atmosphere. Through the many colleges I looked at I am happy with my decision. I feel like Iowa Central being a JUCO school is going to help me build my game, increase my confidence, and help me get to the next level. I felt very welcomed from the beginning when head coach Sabah Dickerson first reached out until I decided to verbally commit a few weeks ago.”
When considering possible colleges, Pilcher had around 20 offers – instate, out-of-state, and between multiple divisions.
“When I narrowed down the list, I thoroughly considered the University of Dubuque, Cornell College, and Luther,” added Pilcher.
Throughout Laney’s high school career, she played volleyball, softball and of course basketball. She lettered all four years in each sport.
Club teams you have played for.
I started my basketball career playing for the Lady J-Hawks for several years under Angie Treptow. I then played for the Wolf Pack based out of Dike for 2 years. I played for Iowa Prep out of Cedar Rapids for 4 years and 5 seasons. I was with the Iowa Prep organization my 8th grade year up till my Senior year. I was a part of Super 48, a select fall basketball league, for 2 years.
Pilcher’s Accolades include Volleyball: 2nd Team All-Conference, 1,154 career assists
Basketball: Conference MVP, 1st team all-region, 1st team all-district, 2nd team All-State, 1st team all-conference, 1st team all-district, 1st team all-region, 2nd team all-conference, 1,000 career points, holds the school record for points in a single season (566 points), 2nd most points in a career (1297 points), 2nd in all time steals (290 steals). Participated in three all-star games after her senior year including the Pizza Ranch Game, 2A Select Game, and Eastern Iowa All-Star.
Softball: 2nd team all-conference
Pilcher has been a Lions Banquet member for four years and finished on the Gold Honor all four years. She won the Zak Knutson business award her senior year. Pilcher is currently in Student Union, which is an academic and student council organization.
Pilcher’s favorite high school memory in her athletic career was winning the substate game against Roland Story and advancing to the State Tournament her freshmen year.
Advice Laney would give the young girls coming up, “practice hard, set your goals high, and chase after them. Don’t forget to always be a good teammate and push one another to get better. You can only grow as an athlete with the people and environment you surround yourself around.”
“I would like to thank all of my Coaches, Family Members, and Teammates for getting me to where I am at today. I have had the most tremendous support group, teammates, and coaching staff that anybody could ask for throughout all of my years of basketball. I couldn’t have accomplished all of my goals and wins without this group. There is one person that I would like to thank most and that is my dad/Coach. He has been there every step of the way supporting, coaching, teaching, and evolving me as a player. All of the practices, games, and memories we shared and experienced together truly have been a blessing. I have been very fortunate and grateful to have had shared the floor and be coached by my dad for all of my career as a J-Hawk.” — Laney Pilcher