JESUP – The North Iowa Cedar League Conference has announced its 2022 volleyball All-Conference teams.
Jesup J-Hawk senior Laney Pilcher has been named to the 2nd-Team Eastern Division.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
JESUP – The North Iowa Cedar League Conference has announced its 2022 volleyball All-Conference teams.
Jesup J-Hawk senior Laney Pilcher has been named to the 2nd-Team Eastern Division.
Senior Caelor Wymore was named Honorable Mention Eastern Division.
Pilcher had 530 Assists which was 4th best in the Eastern Division. Her 57 Aces was 3rd best in the Division. Pilcher ended her career with 1,154 Assists.
Wymore is the all-time school record holder in Digs with 1,156.
A mainly sunny sky. High 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy skies. High 62F. Winds light and variable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.