Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Pino Presentation

Autumn Pino (center) receiving the “UNI Educational Leadership Legacy Award” earlier this year.

 Courtesy Photo

LISBON – Earlier this year Independence native Autumn (nee Esch) Pino received the “UNI Educational Leadership Legacy Award” from the UNl Educational Leadership department.

The recognition letter stated, the “award is presented annually to an alum of UNI Principalship, Superintendency or Doctoral Program who has demonstrated exceptional educational leadership as a Leader of Learning, Service, and/or Change, which are UNl’s Educational Leadership’s Core Values! The award is presented to you because you are an exemplary example of these core values:

Tags

Trending Food Videos