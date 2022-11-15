LISBON – Earlier this year Independence native Autumn (nee Esch) Pino received the “UNI Educational Leadership Legacy Award” from the UNl Educational Leadership department.
The recognition letter stated, the “award is presented annually to an alum of UNI Principalship, Superintendency or Doctoral Program who has demonstrated exceptional educational leadership as a Leader of Learning, Service, and/or Change, which are UNl’s Educational Leadership’s Core Values! The award is presented to you because you are an exemplary example of these core values:
- Leader of Learning: The leader exhibits a significant history of exemplary skill at promoting effective learning for themselves, students, staff, and community;
- Leader of Service: The leader consistently and notably exhibits leadership that empowers and serves others, inspiriting them toward their greatest potential;
- and/or Leader of Change: The leader demonstrates an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement in themselves and others that ultimately results in the improvement of the overall educational experience.”
The UNI Educational Leadership Legacy Award program is sponsored in part by a gift in memory of Vernon L. Kirlin. Vernon Kirlin earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) in 1946. Following her father’s wishes, Karilyn Parrott made a gift to UNI to honor her father’s memory and his legacy of educational leadership serving as a school administrator for 42 years.
Autumn Pino is a 1995 graduate of Independence High School. She has served as an educational leader in the state of Iowa for over 20 years. During this time she has led the way in diversity and equity initiatives, Trauma Informed Care, and the creation of innovative learning environments. She has served as an administrator in all levels of K-12 education in the following locations: Nativity BVM in Menominee, Illinois; Maquoketa Middle School in Maquoketa; Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf; and most recently at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy in Cedar Rapids. Autumn is currently the Shared Superintendent serving both the Lisbon and Springville Community School Districts.
Autumn’s most notable accomplishments include: being named the Iowa Middle Level Principal of the Year in 2016, being selected as a Keynote speaker by the Loras Women’s Leadership Alliance in 2019, leading Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy in Cedar Rapids to National Certification and highest honors through Magnet Schools of America, and being asked to share her vision for leadership through a TEDx Talk with the Eastern Iowa Community.
Throughout her tenure, Autumn has approached her work with a model of servant leadership and with the mindset of keeping students at the heart of all she does. Autumn states, “The journey of change is a bumpy and messy ride but when we lead with humility and a strong desire to grow, it can lead to transformative results. A great leader grows alongside the people he or she serves and understands that they are the reason it was all worthwhile.” Autumn is a passionate educator who has a strong desire to unleash the potential in those around her.
She received BA and Master’s Degree at Loras College and recently earned her Advanced Studies degree at the University of Northern Iowa.