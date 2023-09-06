INDEPENDENCE – 2023 marks 160 years since St. James’ Church was built. To celebrate this hallmark, an Organ Concert and Hymn Fest will be held and open to the public at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 17. Good will offerings accepted.
The tubular pneumatic Bennett organ was first installed in 1925 with a partial restoration (thanks in part to the grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation) completed in 2018 after which the church held a public concert.
St. James’ Church is blessed and pleased to offer the talents of James Hammann who is a member of the American Guild of Organists holding the Associate Diploma (AAGO) from that organization. He holds degrees in organ and church music from Ohio Wesleyan University and the University of Michigan, and was University educator and Music director at the University of New Orleans and Symphony orchestra/choral conductor for twenty years. He has concertized throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He also has been active in national leadership roles in the Organ Historical Society. His recordings on historic organs of the United States and Germany are available through the Organ Historical Society website store. Presently he is in Iowa Falls as musician for St. Matthew’s By-the-Bridge Episcopal Church.
There will be refreshments following the concert in the church Parish Hall. Please bring your family and friends for an enjoyable afternoon of music and fellowship. All are invited. St. James’ is located at 202 2nd Ave NE (just north of the post office), Independence.