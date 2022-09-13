INDEPENDENCE – The barbeque crew from Pits & Perks of Winthrop, led by Bart and Brianne Wilson, won all three BBQ awards in the blind judging for Best Ribs, Best Brisket, and Best Pulled Pork at the 2022 BrewBQ. According to BrewBQ committee member Pete Gaumer this was only the second time in the history of the BrewBQ to happen. The first was in 2016 by Steve Flaucher of BBQ4.
The competition this year included:
- Pits & Perks BBQ from Winthrop
- Rockin 5K BBQ from Winthrop
- Legacy’s Sports Bar & Grill from Jesup
- Jesup Nine & Dine from Jesup
To cleanse the palate, Totally Rolled Ice Cream N/E Iowa of Sumner had their truck and special technique offering several flavors of melted ice cream frozen on a flat surface then fruit or sauce added as they roll it up in a cup for serving.
Over in the Craft Brew Zone Lark Brewing of Cedar Falls was the winner of the 2022 Best Craft Beer for their “The Berry Porter & the Order of the Peaches (Fruited Pastry Sour).” MADCO (Manchester Area Delaware County) took the 2022 Home Brew top prize for their Peach Cider. Nick Delagardelle of the ‘Q Crew’ presented the awards, engraved growlers.
The Craft Brew Zone included 25 participants from near and far:
- 4 Thirsty Guys Brewing, Cedar Rapids
- Cedar Rapids Brewing Society, Cedar Rapids
- Lark Brewing, Cedar Falls
- Backpocket Brewing, Iowa City
- Bremer Brewing Company, Waverly
- Second State Brewing, Cedar Falls
- Fishback and Stephenson, Fairfield
- Franklin Street Brewing, Manchester
- Iowa Brewing, Cedar Rapids
- No Coast Beer Co., Oskaloosa
- Tellurian Brewing, Charles City
- Founders Brewing, Michigan
- Leinenkugals Brewing Co., Wisconsin
The real winner of the day was Otter Creek Animal Shelter, as they were the charity partner again this year. As soon as the accounting is completed and the event bills paid, they will be presented a check.