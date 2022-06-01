The summer is a great time to plan a visit to visit Cedar Rock State Park in Buchanan County.
The staff of Friends of Cedar Rock, the non-profit organization that cares for the home, will be glad to welcome you. Toursa re open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
When Lowell and Agnes Walter envisioned their home, they wanted it to be a symbol of how big dreams can be attained when they are fueled by hard work.
They wanted guests and visitors to be as amazed as they were by the simplicity, efficiency, and natural beauty of master architect — Frank Lloyd Wright’s style.
Today, the Friends of Cedar Rock strive to preserve this unique and culturally important architectural masterpiece.
The group supports education, restoration and preservation programs, and ensures that Lowell and Agnes Walter’s estate will continue to engage and inspire visitors for generations to come. Cedar Rock State Park has been open to the public since 1982.
The Friends of Cedar Rock have supported the site since the early 2000s.
Katie Hund, who has worked at Cedar Rock since 2005, says she loves sharing her passion for the site with the public.
Visitors from all over the US and the World visit Cedar Rock, learning a bit about their interest in the site and then sharing it with them is cathartic.
She believes that architecture and nature can be transformational for the human spirit; she feels honored to be the steward of a site that is inspirational for so many. Did you know that although there are 10 Frank Lloyd Wright designed structures in Iowa only 3 are open to the public; locally Cedar Rock and in Mason City the Stockman House and Wright on the Park Hotel.
Of the 530 buildings realized throughout Frank Lloyd Wright’s career, Cedar Rock is home to the only river pavilion he designed with actual livable space.
On average roughly 11,000 people from all over the world visit and tour Cedar Rock each year.