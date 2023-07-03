My daughter out in Seattle took her little boy to a local playground the other day and noticed a softball game being played. She also noticed that all of the guys were quite OLD. “Really old, Dad. Your age and even older,” she laughingly quipped to me.
“Haruumph,” was all I could say.
Years ago, I greatly enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball. Played several times a week and often in weekend tournaments. And, in my mind, I was pretty darn good. That was in my mind of course. Anyway, as Sarah shared with me this ball game with “old men,” I wondered if it would be possible to get enough guys, (and gals), together perhaps for just one game!
I think one game would be enough. Now to set the record straight, I think the last game I ever played was sometime in 1995. So it’s been a few years. Slow-pitch softball was quite popular back in my generation. We had softball leagues with probably 8-10 teams in the leagues. That’s a lot of softball players!!!
So the question is, ARE THERE ANY OF THESE GUYS (AND GALS) STILL AROUND THAT MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN GETTING TOGETHER FOR ONE GAME?? Can we get 20 of us to play?
As most of you know, I’m a active participant in “Geezer Golf,” so this would be called “Geezer Softball.” Kind of catchy, don’t you think? Sarah told me as she watched these old guys playing that they have a whole bunch of modified rules to make it a little easier for the guys to play. Courtesy runners, only two-bases at a time, no throw outs to first base and so on.
So if any of the former softball players of 20 years ago are even slightly interested, please give me a call at 319-327-4640 or email me at jsheda@indytel.com. We will even include our individual statistics such as knee replacements, hip surgeries, cataracts, heart pacers, stints, shoulder replacements and so on and so forth. COME ON, IT’LL BE FUN!! And I know CPR, well, kinda!!