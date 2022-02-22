On Thursday, February 17, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Benjamin Ungs of Waterloo. Ungs was stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 13th Avenue NW. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was determined to be stolen. The vehicle was searched and various narcotics were located in the vehicle.
Ungs was charged with Theft – 2nd Degree for possession of the stolen vehicle, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Mushrooms, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Mushrooms, Possession with Intent to Deliver Xanax, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Xanax, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility.
Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine is a Class B Felony and is punishable by up to twenty-five (25) years imprisonment.
Possession with Intent to Deliver Mushrooms is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to ten (10) years imprisonment.
Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to ten (10) years imprisonment.
Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to ten (10) years imprisonment.
Theft – 2nd Degree is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Possession with Intent to Deliver Xanax is an Aggravated Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to two (2) years imprisonment.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a Simple Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to thirty (30) days in jail.
Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Institute is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Each Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp charge is a Class D Felony and punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.