BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Democrats and Republicans and candidates gathered in Independence and Quasqueton for various events in April to meet candidates and prepare for the 2022 election cycle.
Republicans
The Republicans of Iowa’s Second District met April 23 at Heartland Acres for their convention. Among the dignitaries were former VP Pence and US Rep. Ashley Hinson.
“It was great to join so many supporters and grassroots leaders at the 2nd District GOP Convention on Saturday,” Hinson stated after the event. “Republicans in Iowa’s 2nd District are fired up and ready to work together to defeat my very liberal opponent this November. As I said at the convention, President Biden’s first year in office has been a radical failure. That’s why we need to fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker so that we can stop his disastrous agenda and get our country back on track!”
“It went well,” said Buchanan County Republican Chair Buckley Necker. “We were enthused to welcome the 2nd congressional district of Iowa to Buchanan County, and to Heartland Acres for the 2022 district convention.”
Necker was also fortunate to greet VP Pence before the event.
Democrats
On April 29, the Buchanan County Democrats welcomed several candidates to their annual sustaining fund dinner held at Wolfey’s in Quasky. The event was emceed by Bill Reedy. The first to address the crowd was Jodi Grover. Grover, a former candidate for State Representative and a driver/escort for several years for President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden. She shared a few stories from a recent trip to Warsaw, Poland.
Candidate speakers included:
Dennis Fuller: Supervisor
As a Buchanan County Supervisor, Fuller wants to bring “common sense and decency” to the position. He feels the job is to “conduct the business of the County” and leave “personal agendas at the door.”
Michelle Mangrich: County Recorder
Mangrich is finishing her first term as Buchanan County Recorder and is again seeking the position.
Joel Miller: Secretary of State
Miller is the current County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections of Linn County and a former Mayor of City of Robins. He grew up in Buchanan County on a dairy farm. Among Miller’s goals is to “make voting easier.” He would like to print Absentee Ballot Request forms in newspapers and extend the amount of time to vote.
Terry McGovern: State Representative House 67
Dr. McGovern started out on the family farm near Epworth, as one of 11 kids. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa, and later three Master’s Degrees and two Phds (Business Administration and Management) from different universities. He is a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who served in nuclear missile and space operations and is currently a professor for the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He currently resides in Delaware County.
Among McGovern’s goals is to “End poverty, injustice, and ignorance in Iowa.”
After his speech Chair Dan Callahan presented McGovern a campaign donation from the Buchanan County Democrats.
State Senator Liz Mathis: US House of Representatives (IA-2)
Mathis grew up on a farm in Dewitt. The first farm to try ‘no till’ in Clinton County. She had a distinguished career in broadcast journalism for KWWL and KCRG. She has taught at Wartburg College and has worked for Horizons and Four Oaks. In 2011 she was elected to the Iowa State Senate. She is now seeking the US Rep position for Iowa’s Second District, of which Buchanan County is included due to redistricting.
Former US Representative Abby Finkenauer: US Senate
“I’m Abby Finkenauer and I’m fighting for Iowa, America and democracy,” Finkenauer said.
At the age of 24 Finkenauer was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives. Four years later she ran for Congress and became one of the first women to represent Iowa in the House of Representatives.
Among her talking points, Finkenauer stated she supports women’s healthcare options, collective bargaining, investment in rural areas, battling misinformation, and term limits.
Deidre DeJear: Governor
A transplant from Mississippi, DeJear came to Iowa and got a degree from Drake University. She became an entrepreneur and started helping others create businesses. DeJear supports “reasonable affordable health care,” more money for Iowa’s schools, people being “able to have one job to live on minimum wage.”
DeJear talked about Iowa not being a leader in education anymore and how Iowa lead the nation in desegregation and allowing gay people to marry.
She finished her rousing speech by telling the crowd, “I don’t want you behind me in this race, I want you to be side by side with me.”
Then, as with McGovern, Chair Callahan presented DeJear a campaign donation from the Buchanan County Democrats.
After the speeches, Peg Magner announced and awarded the Democrat of the Year award to Margaret Damge.
Admiral Michael Franken (Ret): US Senate
On Saturday, April 30, Admiral Franken, along with McGovern, visited the Independence Public Library and answered questions from the public.
Franken was the youngest of nine children growing up on a farm in Sioux County, Iowa where he worked as a farm hand and later a slaughterhouse. In 1978 he was awarded a Navy scholarship and earned an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska. He has served aboard four navy destroyers, a destroyer squadron, and an aircraft carrier. He has served in many advisory positions at the Pentagon and the White House. He has worked directly with Senator Edward Kennedy, President George W. Bush, and President Barack Obama. He retired as a Vice Admiral in 2017.
Among Franken’s key platforms are: Human Rights and Women’s Rights; Agriculture; Health Care (with an emphasis on the care cares needs of the cognitively disabled); and Education.
