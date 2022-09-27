Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DNR

An Edward’s Hairstreak and Monarch caterpillar both enjoying a milkweed plant.

 Courtesy Photo

The Ohio State University Bee Lab is hosting a series of online classes for anyone interested in planting some pollinator habitat. The webinars are free though registration is required to join them live on Fridays at 9 am central time between October 14th and November 11th. It’s a great lineup of speakers and a good opportunity to learn, especially if you’re a beginner!

- 10/14: Doug Tallamy, University of Delaware

Tags

Trending Food Videos