INDEPENDENCE – Despite heavy snow the 8th annual Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction on January 28 drew a huge crowd to the Crowbar.
After passing away at the age of 25 on April 22, 2015, Samuel Tucker Farrell’s aunt, Kathy Main, started the pool tournament in 2016. Each year charity was selected to benefit the community. This year the event raised $9,000 for Hare’s Pond Recreational Park.
Hare’s Pond is located just west of Rowley. Established in 1986 by Richard Hare, the park is situated near a natural, spring-fed stream on the family farm. Richard passed away October 2021 at the age of 79, but his family continues to maintain the park and amenities.
The area was steadily developed into a multi-use recreational facility, used for primitive-style camping, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, hiking, snowmobiling, picnics, and much more. A pavilion in the park, was built (in part) from lumber that came from the original Rowley School. The large, airy pavilion is now available for family gatherings and celebrations.
Overall, the area now has over 42.89 acres in ponds, filter strips, wetlands and camping area, plus 17.75 acres of forest.
According to Hare’s granddaughter Samantha, the money will be used to maintain the playground area.
Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction has raised over $50,000 since its inception.