INDEPENDENCE – Motorists traveling along First Street West have notice the new location for the Pop-A-Top redemption center is open and already swamped with bottles and cans.
While area consumers rejoice, business owner Lori Smith hopes the community will take it easy on redeeming containers as they try to catch up.
Posting on Facebook, Smith stated, “Due to overwhelming response of now being re-open at our new location at 1002 1st Street West, Independence. We will have to adjust our schedule to accommodate the volume coming in and to get caught up. Our temporary hours will be Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 to 1, and will be closed Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. If you have any questions call 319 334 5979. Thank you, we truly appreciate each and every one of you.”
Smith also stated she is always looking for help with sorting cans and bottles.