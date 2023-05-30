INDEPENDENCE – On September 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion.
Each year, Auxiliary members and volunteers distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs.
The popularity of the poem “In Flanders Fields” by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. contributed to the selection of the poppy as the national flower.
In Flanders Fields
By Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D.
(December 8, 1915)
In Flanders Fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses row on row.
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.