Poppy Day 2023

Veterans Donna Hosch and Allen Miller with poppies at Norby’s on Saturday, May 20.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – On September 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during World War I. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion.

Each year, Auxiliary members and volunteers distribute poppies with a request that the person receiving the flower make a donation to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs.

The popularity of the poem “In Flanders Fields” by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. contributed to the selection of the poppy as the national flower.

In Flanders Fields

By Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D.

(December 8, 1915)

In Flanders Fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses row on row.

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved, and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

