ROWLEY – The Rowley Community Club is hosting a Pork Loin Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Rowley Community Center. Menu is pork loin, potato salad baked beans, dinner roll, dessert, and beverage. Tickets are Adults $12; Children 5-14 $7; Children under 5 free. Bingo to follow meal. (7 to 10 p.m.). Visit the Rowley Community Club on Facebook or send a question over Messenger.
