Many years ago, I was given the opportunity to coach my friends when I had aged out of pony league baseball. We were a historically bad team. We might win two – maybe three – games a year. When we did win, it was because the opposing team’s pitcher, short stop, and first baseman were all at camp, or on vacation, or too sunburned to play ball. Our victories came through a series of unfortunate events for the other team. Yes, we were that bad.
When I took over the team, I wanted a change of attitude in the dugout. The players were going to pay attention. They were not allowed to swear at or call the other team names. They were not allowed to swear at me. No more negativity on the bench. These were pretty lofty goals for a sixteen-year-old coaching his friends.
Before my first game as coach, several of my friends were already complaining about how humiliating it was to always lose. They were betting sodas on how many runs we would lose by. It was my first game as coach and the mutiny had started. I reminded them that all this negative talk wasn’t going to help us win. I told them to be positive.
“I’m positive we’re going to get our butts kicked,” was the response I received.
“I believe; help my unbelief!” (Mark 9:24b)
There is way too much negativity in the world today. And I am positively not going to share with you all the negative stuff happening in the world.
Positivity and negativity are both contagious. Hang around people with a positive outlook on life and you, too, will soon see a little change in your attitude for the better. Smiles breed smiles. Laughter begets laughter. So on and so forth.
You’ve heard it said that laughter is the best medicine, and it is true. Laughter has some sort of magical healing power.
A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. (Proverbs 17:22)
I know that just surrounding yourself with positive people won’t necessarily make you more positive. I know that laughter is sometimes hurtful. I also know that sometimes smiles just aren’t possible.
But sometimes a little positivity goes a long way.
A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another. (John 13:34a)
The word ‘love’ is a positive word. So is hope. And joy. And grace. And mercy. And faith.
If you’re in need of some positivity, spend some time with Jesus. He has positivity to spare.
Of that, I am positive.