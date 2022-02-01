JESUP – The Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 recently held its annual 5th Grade Flag essay contest with the winner advancing and also winning at the district level.
Aylin Baldwin was chosen among the local entries as the winner, and selected to go on to the state level as the 4th District winner, which consists of 12 counties in Northeast Iowa, to compete with the eight other winners from the nine American Legion districts in Iowa.
The top three essays will be selected at the Iowa American Legion mid-winter conference in February in Des Moines, where they will be invited to read their flag essays at the state convention in July.
In addition to the local winner Aylin, there were three honorable mentions: Ava Brady and Cecilia Copp, all from the Jesup Elementary School, and Madyson Dahl from St. Athanasius in Jesup.
Congratulations to all.